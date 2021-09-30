Starmer calls on members to 'unite' around credible programme for government

Labour leader Keir Starmer has called on the members of his party to “unite” around what he calls a credible programme for government when speaking to Sky News’ Kay Burley.

Starmer went on the offensive against some of the more radical elements of his party during Labour’s annual conference in Brighton on Wednesday (29 September), and tried to present a picture of his party that was closer to Blair than anything presented by Jeremy Corbyn during his time as leader of the Labour Party.