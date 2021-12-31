Sir Keir Starmer reflects on ‘really tough’ 2021 in New Year message

Sir Keir Starmer has released his New Year’s Eve message, reflecting on a “really tough” 2021 and thanked the NHS and those on the frontline for their effort against Covid-19.

The Labour leader also praised the “strength and resilience” of communities across the UK for coming together and helping each other through difficulty.

Mr Starmer concluded his message by urging the public to look forward to “a brighter future”, suggesting the “best still lies ahead for Britain”.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.