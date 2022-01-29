Keir Starmer says UK is ‘paralysed’ by partygate and Downing Street investigation

Sir Keir Starmer has suggested the UK government is “paralysed” by the partygate scandal, adding that the “criminal investigation” has been caused by the behaviour of the prime minister.

The Labour leader also slammed Boris Johnson for creating a situation where the public are “worried about their bills” and also worried about what was happening in No 10.

“We’re in this situation where the whole of government is paralysed because the police are now looking at what the prime minister was getting up to in Downing Street,” Mr Starmer said.

