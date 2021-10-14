Sir Keir Starmer responds to the resignation of the police, fire and crime commissioner for North Yorkshire, Philip Allott, during a visit to a farm in East Yorkshire.

Mr.Allott resigned after he sparked outrage for urging women to be more ‘streetwise’ in an interview with BBC Radio York with the Labour leader calling for his resignation.

Mr.Starmer said: “He’s quite right to go and he should’ve gone two weeks ago. What I find astonishing is that the Prime Minister and the Home secretary have been silent on this.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here