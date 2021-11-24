Sir Keir Starmer claims Boris Johnson "picked the pockets of working people" as he calls the government's social care plan a "working-class dementia tax" during today’s PMQs.

The Labour leader branded the prime minister a "Covent Garden pickpocket" over his broken promise that no one would have to sell their home to pay for care.

“He’s picked the pockets of the working people to protect the estates of the wealthiest,” Sir Keir added.

“How could he possibly have managed to devise a working-class dementia tax?”

