Keir Starmer has slammed Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab for going on holiday while the Kabul situation unravelled.

During PMQs, Starmer said: “The response of the British Ambassador to the Taliban arriving at the gates of Kabul was to personally process the paperwork for those that needed to flee.

“The prime minister’s response to the Taliban arriving at the gates of Kabul was to go on holiday.”

Turning towards Dominic Raab, Starmer added: “The foreign secretary shakes his head now but he stayed on holiday while our mission in Afghanistan was disintegrating.”

“You cannot coordinate an international response from the beach,” he added.