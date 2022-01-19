Keir Starmer cracks ‘bring your own boos’ joke during rowdy PMQs exchange

Sir Keir Starmer stood at the dispatch box smirking after cracking a “BYOB” joke during a rowdy session of PMQs.

After a short interruption, the Labour leader quipped: “Mr Speaker, I see the noise... I’m sure the chief whip has told them to bring their own boos.”

Mr Starmer then stood at the dispatch box laughing, before raising his eyebrows in the direction of Boris Johnson.

The prime minister is facing mounting pressure to resign after it emerged Downing Street staff were asked to “bring their own booze” to a lockdown-breaking party.

