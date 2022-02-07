Keir Starmer mobbed by protesters shouting Savile slurs

Alarming footage shows Keir Starmer being bundled into a police car as an angry mob surrounds him in London.

GB Resistance posted the footage which shows the Labour leader being surrounded by people as shouts of “traitor” and “what happened to the working class ?!” are thrown at him.

This comes after Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir of having “used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile” when he was head of the Crown Prosecution Service.

