Labour leader Keir Starmer tells BBC's Nick Robinson that Sarah Everard's murder is 'sickening' as her killer has been sentenced to whole life in prison

The former Director of Public Prosecutions called the case ‘indescribable’ and said during yesterdays conference speech “there was a bit of me that was reserved for the family of Sarah Everard”.

Wayne Couzens raped and strangled the 33-year-old marketing executive before burning her body and was senteced to a whole-life prison term at the Old Bailey.