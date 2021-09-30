Sir Keir Starmer has said it is essential to establish how the police officer who killed Sarah Everard was able to “slip through the net”.

The Labour leader said that Scotland Yard must answer crucial questions and establish how police officer Wayne Couzens was a serving member of the Met Police at the time of Sarah’s murder.

Mr.Starmer added: “It’s one of those cases I think that absolutely touches the heart of all of us, even hardened people like me, who I say have prosecuted such cases for five years and seen some pretty awful cases. This was just awful.”