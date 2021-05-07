Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “bitterly disappointed” with this week’s election results, after Labour lost its seat in Hartlepool to the Tories. Speaking to Sky News several hours after Jill Mortimer became the first Conservative MP for the constituency since it was created, the Labour leader said his party had “lost the trust” of working people - including those in the northeastern seaside town. Sir Keir went on to add that he takes “full responsibility” for his party’s poor performance, saying that Labour hadn’t set out a “strong enough case” to voters.