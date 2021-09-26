Labour leader Keir Starmer refused to say Angela Rayner should apologise for 'scum' comments during an interview on The Andrew Marr Show.

Mr.Starmer told the BBC: “I take different approaches and that is not language I would use. I’ll talk to Angela about it later on.”

The deputy leader of the Opposition reportedly described the Tories as “a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic” during an event for Labour activists from northwest England on Saturday.

Mrs.Rayner defended the comment describing it as “street language” that you’d hear “very often in Northern working class towns”.