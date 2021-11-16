Sir Keir Starmer says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed banning MPs from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists because his ‘back was against the wall’.

The Prime Minister called for the Commons Code of Conduct to be updated and for MPs who fail to focus on their constituents to be “investigated and appropriately punished”.

The Labour leader said: “We have had two weeks of Tory sleaze and corruption. The PM has only done this because his back is against a wall. The Labour Party have put down a binding vote for tomorrow.”

Sign up to our politics newsletter here