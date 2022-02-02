Keir Starmer accuses Tories of ‘treating taxpayers as ATM machines for their mates’

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Tories of “treating taxpayers as ATM machines for their mates”.

The Labour leader attacked the Conservatives for overseeing a “pandemic of waste and fraud”.

“From the prime minister’s yacht to government contracts for mates of ministers, they’ve treated taxpayers as an ATM machine for their mates and their lifestyles,” Mr Starmer said in a stinging attack.

Boris Johnson responded by hitting out at Labour’s 2020 suggestion to “secure PPE supplies from a theatrical costumier” and “ventilators from a professional football agent”.

Sign up to our newsletters here.