Keir Starmet calls Living with Covid plan 'half-baked' and produced by a 'paralysed' government

Boris Johnson unveiled his “Living with Covid” strategy during a speech in the Commons, which included the scrapping of free coronavirus tests and the move away from the legal requirement to self-isolate for people who test positive with Covid.

Labour leader Keir Starmer criticised the plan saying it was “half-baked”.

He said: “As a nation there is no doubt we need to move on from Covid.People need to know their liberties are returning and returning for good.

“But this is a half-baked announcement from a government paralysed by chaos and incompetence. It is not a plan to live well with Covid.”