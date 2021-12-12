Man dies after being shot by police close to Kensington Palace

A man has died following an incident with armed police close to Kensington Palace in west London.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that officers had been responding to reports of a suspect with a firearm entering a bank and bookmakers in Kensington before stopping a vehicle at 3:20pm on Saturday.

Shots were fired and the man sustained gunshot wounds, dying at the scene, the force has confirmed.

It also added that the incident was not being treated as terrorism and that there was “no risk to the public”.

Sign up to our newsletters here.