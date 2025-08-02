Moment reckless teenage cyclist performing wheelie towards officer tackled to ground

Watch the moment a teenager who performed a wheelie on a bike seemingly straight at a police officer is tackled to the ground.

Bodycam footage shared by Kent Police on Tuesday (29 July) shows the officer grabbing the youngster mid-cycle, telling him to “stop it”.

Later clips show officers issuing a section 35 dispersal order to one individual before telling them that their parents will be informed about the incident, whilst another teenager is told that their bike will be seized.

Officers arrived at the scene on 26 July after receiving reports that nuisance teens were riding their bikes into oncoming traffic and performing wheelies near members of the public.