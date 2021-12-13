Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a news conference to update the public on recovery efforts following a deadly swarm of tornadoes.

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states may well surpass 100 in Kentucky alone, the governor warned.

Mr Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history, with 64 confirmed dead and 100 still missing on Monday morning.

Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois.

Six people were killed after being trapped inside an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed.

