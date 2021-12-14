Watch live as Kentucky governor discusses deadly tornadoes

Watch live as Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear updates the public on recovery efforts following a deadly swarm of tornadoes.

The death toll from tornadoes that ripped through six states this weekend climbed to 88 today (Tuesday), including at least 13 children.

Yesterday, Mr Beshear suggested that the event was the most devastating tornado event in the state’s history.

As of yesterday, more than 100 people were still missing.

Dozens more deaths have been confirmed across Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois.

Six people were killed after being trapped inside an Amazon warehouse when it collapsed.

Sign up to our newsletters.