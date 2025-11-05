Moment UPS plane crashes near Kentucky airport caught on CCTV

The moment a UPS plane crashed whilst taking off from the company’s global aviation hub in Louisville, Kentucky was captured on CCTV footage.

On Tuesday (4 November), the cargo plane erupted into a fireball moments after take-off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, with the explosion engulfing at least two nearby businesses, including a petroleum recycling company.

At least seven people have been left dead and 11 injured, the state’s governor Andy Beshear confirmed. Four of those killed were not on the plane, which was bound for Honolulu.

The aircraft, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11, had three crew members on board and crashed around 5.15pm local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.