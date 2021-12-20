Tornado tears through Kentucky bank doors, destroys Christmas tree

A tornado burst through the doors of a Kentucky bank last weekend, shocking CCTV captured.

The footage captures the Mayfield FNB Bank branch’s Christmas tree shaking as the tornado approaches.

Seconds later the lights go out, the glass doors swing open and shatter.

The Christmas tree is also seen flying out of sight.

A bank spokeswoman said no vaults or safety deposit boxes were compromised.

The branch is in the same Western Kentucky town where eight people died at a candle factory during the December 10 tornadoes.

At least 93 people across five states were killed.

Sign up to our newsletters.