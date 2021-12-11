Homes and buildings destroyed after deadly tornado rips through Kentucky

At least 50 people are thought to be dead after a catastrophic tornado ripped through five US states, causing damage and destruction to homes and buildings.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear described the severe weather as “one of the toughest nights” in the history of his state, while warnings remain in Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois.

Mr Beshear has suggested the death toll from the tornado will likely “exceed 50” and could be as high as 100.

Footage shared by INstormchasing shows the destruction caused on the outskirts of Mayfield, where collapsed homes and debris are scattered across roads.

