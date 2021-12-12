Deadly tornado lit up by lightning in Kentucky

Lightning lit up the night sky to show a deadly tornado sweeping through Kentucky.

Spectacular footage, captured in the city of Sacramento, shows the huge twister as lightning flashes around it.

At least 70 people are feared dead after tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and four other US states, with Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee also suffering damage.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear described the extreme weather as "the most severe tornado event" in the state’s history, warning that the death toll is expected to rise.

