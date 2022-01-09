Hundreds of cars stuck in Kentucky snow rescued fire department

Hundreds of road collisions were reported in Kentucky last Thursday after a winter storm blanketed parts of the state with snow, freezing rain and sleet.

Governor Andy Beshear warned of the “real and dangerous” threat the extreme weather could pose, before declaring a state of emergency shortly after heavy snowfall hit.

Hundreds of car crashes were reported across the region, with search and rescue teams sent out to help stranded motorists.

In Elizabethtown, officials confirmed a pileup of 20 to 30 cars in snowy conditions forced both lanes of the Western Kentucky Parkway to close.

Sign up to our newsletters here.