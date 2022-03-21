As Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered her opening statement on Monday, the gravity of the moment appeared to be overwhelming for her husband.

Dr Patrick Jackson, seated behind his wife during the proceedings, visibly teared up as she made her remarks.

Ms Jackson thanked her husband, saying “I have no doubt that without him by my side...none of this would have been possible,"

“He’s been the best husband, father, and friend I could ever imagine."

The couple have been married for more than two decades.

