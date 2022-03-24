Watch live as Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court hearing enters fourth day

Ketanji Brown Jackson is appearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for the fourth day of her Supreme Court nomination hearing.

Supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson, Joe Biden’s first nominee, are expected to testify on Thursday.

Ms Brown Jackson has already faced tough questioning from Lindsey Graham, who was mocked earlier this week for storming out of the hearing following a rant about Guantanamo Bay.

So far, the nominee has been subject to 23 hours of questioning in the past two days.

