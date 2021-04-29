Independent TV
Showing now | News
04:42
Key moments from Biden's joint session of Congress
President Joe Biden made a direct appeal to a primetime audience to sell his “once in a generation” agenda, one that could reshape American life through a vast expansion of federal safety nets and a renewed workforce, primed for a nation at the brink of the climate crisis and emerging from the economic fallout from a global pandemic.
From recovery and response to sleepy Senators caught on camera these are the key moments from President Biden’s first joint session of Congress.
