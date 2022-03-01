Houses in Kharkiv Central Square left in ruins after Russian missile attack

Shocking footage shows the aftermath after houses in Kharkiv Central Square were left in ruins following Russia’s missile attack.

“Kharkiv has just been massively fired upon by grads (rockets). Dozens of dead and hundreds of wounded,” Anton Herashchenko, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser, said in a post on Facebook this morning.

It comes as peace talks between Ukraine and Russia started at the Belarusian border.

The Ukrainian president’s office said that the goal of the talks was an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here