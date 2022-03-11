Russian airstrike hits Kharkiv physics institute hosting nuclear reactor

Alarming footage shows a Russian airstrike hitting a Kharkiv physics institute that hosts a nuclear reactor.

Russian forces have also shelled a psychiatric hospital near the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum, Ukrainian regional authorities have claimed, two days after hitting a maternity hospital in Mariupol.

Oleh Synegubov, governor of the Kharkiv region, said 330 people had been at the hospital and that 73 had been evacuated.

