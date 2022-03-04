Ukraine: Kharkiv severely devastated by Russian strikes

Footage shows the city of Kharkiv severely devastated after continued Russian military strikes.

The Russians are believed to be using Iskander missile systems to bombard Ukrainian cities, including Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

Dozens of children have been killed and more have been injured during the Vladimir Putin-ordered invasion of Ukraine, which entered its ninth day on Friday with more attacks on cities around the country.

