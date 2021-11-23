Three-year-old calls 999 after mum falls down stairs

Three-year-old Tommy dialled 999 after his mother had fallen down a flight of stairs on 12 November.

West Midlands police’s call handler, Morgane Amphlett, received the call for help from the toddler and instructed him on what to do until the ambulance arrived.

The mother, Kayleigh Boffey, had collapsed down the steps of her family home in Sandwell.

Within ten minutes, an ambulance arrived to take Kayleigh to the hospital. She is now recovering.

West Midlands Police confirmed that the mother gave her permission to share the recording to encourage parents to teach their children what to do in emergencies.