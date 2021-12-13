Kier Starmer backs plan to ramp up Covid booster jab delivery

Sir Keir Starmer launched a veiled attack on the Conservatives' today as he said his party supports the government's Plan B restrictions - unlike about 75 Tory MPs.

The shadow party leader supports Boris Johnson's plan to get all adults a booster vaccine before the end of December.

"At times like this, we must all put the national interest first and play by the rules," Sir Kier said.

"Of course, I understand that sticking to the rules can be inconvenient but stick to the rules we must."

