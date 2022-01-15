'Kill the bill' protests take place across the UK

Activists took to the streets across the country in “Kill the Bill“ protests on Saturday (15 January).

Protestors called on the House of Lords to reject the police and crime bill seen by protestors as a draconian crackdown on the right to assembly, freedom of expression and other civil liberties.

Demonstrations are taking place in cities across the UK including London, Bristol, Coventry, Newcastle, Liverpool Manchester Sheffield Plymouth on Saturday.

The action comes ahead of a crucial vote on the bill by peers on Monday.