Police have released footage of the moment a "Kill the Bill" protester tried to set fire to two riot vans while officers were still inside.

Ryan Roberts, 25, can be seen holding a piece of burning cardboard under a police vehicle as it was reversing away from rioters.

He was also caught attempting to start a fire under the wheel arch of a different van during the riots, which took place in March.

Mr Roberts has this week been found guilty of five offences in relation to the "Kill the Bill" riots.

