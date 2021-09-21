Floral tributes have been laid to victims of the Killamarsh attack.

Flowers have been left near to the scene in Chandos Crescent, where the bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered on Sunday morning.

A fundraiser for the families has also raised more than £16,000 as the community of Killamarsh rallies around in the wake of the incident.

Police continue to question a 31-year-old man, who was known to the family, in relation to the deaths.