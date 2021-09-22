A 31-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in Killamarsh.

Derbyshire Police said Damien Bendall has been charged with their murder and remains in custody.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning via video-link from Ripley police station.

Bendall has been charged with the murders of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, who were found dead in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on Sunday.