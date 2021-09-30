Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, has been appointed to the country's most senior policy commission - according to the nation's state-run news outlet KCNA. Yo Jong will be the only woman on the State Affairs Commission, a position which comes after South Korea's National Intelligence Service described her as "de facto second in command" in the country. The move also comes after Jong-un announced that he wanted to restore severed communication lines by early October.