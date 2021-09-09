Labour Party politician Kim Leadbeater has paid tribute to late sister Jo Cox in emotional maiden Commons speech.

The Batley and Spen MP said she would ‘give literally anything not to be standing’ in the House of Commons in place of her sister Jo Cox who was murdered in 2016.

Ms Leadbeater paid tribute to the ‘best big sister anybody could ask for’ and rose to her feet with a ‘huge feeling of pride and a significant amount of nervousness’ as she made her maiden speech during a debate to celebrate Mrs Cox’s legacy.