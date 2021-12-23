Watch live as jury returns outcome in trial of Kimberly Potter for shooting Daunte Wright

The jury deliberating whether to find Kim Potter guilty or not guilty of the manslaughter of Black man Daunte Wright in April have reached an "outcome", it has been announced. Ms Potter, 49, shot and killed Mr Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota, and said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fired a fatal shot. She faces charges of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter, to which she has pleaded not guilty. Thursday's "trial outcome" comes after more than 27 hours of deliberations by an almost all-white jury.

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here