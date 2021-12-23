Kim Potter verdict: Ex-officer found guilty on both manslaughter charges over shooting of Daunte Wright

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been found guilty on two counts of manslaughter for the killing of black man Daunte Wright.

The veteran officer displayed little emotion as the verdict was read out on Thursday, sitting in silence and making the motion of the cross as she listened.

Ms Potter, a veteran police officer of 26 years, shot and killed the 20-year-old during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, back on 11 April.

The 49-year-old said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fired one fatal shot at Mr Wright.

