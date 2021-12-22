Doctors on King's College Covid ward brace themselves for 'significant impact' amid Omicron variant

Doctors at King's College Hospital in London have said they are readying themselves for a "significant impact" on the NHS in the future following a rise in Covid infections caused by the omicron variant and staff absences. Speaking to the PA news agency, staff said they are "hopeful" hospital admissions will remain low despite a high number of cases. "We're feeling cautiously optimistic that things can't possibly be as bad as they were last January," said respiratory consultant Dr Laura Jane Smith.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here