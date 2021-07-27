Republican representative Adam Kinzinger fought back tears as he spoke during the first public hearing to investigate the 6 January riot.

One of two Republicans on the committee, Rep. Kinzinger addressed the four Capitol police officers giving testimony. He said “You may individually feel broken...you talk about the impact of that day- but you guys won, you guys held”.

He went on to criticize GOP colleagues who he said had treated the investigation as “just another partisan fight”, labeling their actions “toxic” and “a disservice” to those affected by the violent insurrection and to the American people.