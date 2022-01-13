Kit Malthouse, crime and policing minister, said Boris Johnson was right to apologise and people should wait for the outcome of civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry as he continued to back the Prime Minister.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that it is still not conducting a criminal investigation into the “bring your own booze” gathering at Downing Street following the prime minister’s apology.

The force said it was in contact with the Cabinet Office over Sue Gray’s inquiry and would review its position if it receives evidence of potential criminal offences.

