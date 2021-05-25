A kitten stuck on top of an electricity mast had to be rescued by officials from the local electricity board in an operation that involved shutting off power for half of a Gloucestershire town for about five minutes because of dangerous live wires.

In the video from Stow-on-the-Wold, a uniformed official from Western Power Distribution climbs a ladder to reach the one-year-old cat named Gryffyndor, who is perched on top of the tall mast and meowing. He grabs the kitten by the scruff of its neck and carries it down safely, handing it to its ten-year-old owner.