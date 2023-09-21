A kitten was stuck in a water drain pipe inside a concrete wall as firefighters battled for five hours to rescue him.

The fire brigade in Lucca, Italy, answered a call about a cat that had got stuck inside a concrete wall.

The rescue took more than five hours, but the feline was eventually freed and taken to a vet.

A fire service spokesman said: “Having identified the exact point where he was stuck with a probe, we opened a breach in the wall to save him.”