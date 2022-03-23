The Klitschko brothers have accused Russia of committing war crimes.

It comes as the number of children killed during the attack on Ukraine surpasses 121.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitscho was accompanied by his brother Wladimir Klitscho, who said in a confrence today: “How much evidence of war crimes you want to see when you see civilians killed.”

