Krysten Sinema has turned heads by choosing to wear a denim vest to preside over the US Senate.

The Democratic Senator for Arizona has been one of the lawmakers holding up the passage of the spending bill widely tipped to be make or break legislation for the Biden administration.

Ms Sinema is known for her eclectic choices, previously sporting brightly colored wigs and assorted thigh-high boots.

The dress code requires lawmakers to be "appropriately dressed" when on the floor, the convention being men wear a suit and tie and women wear the equivalent.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here