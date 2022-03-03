Huge explosion hits Kyiv as Russian attacks on capital intensify

Several large explosions were felt across Kyiv overnight on Thursday as the Russian aerial bombardment of Ukraine’s capital intensified.

Footage captured in the city showed a massive, orange blast lighting up the night sky followed by a loud boom.

Local journalists reported that air raid alerts had been triggered throughout the night with residents urged to seek shelter.

One of the blasts, caught on camera by a CBS crew, cast a bright flash of orange light across the capital.

