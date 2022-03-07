Live view in Kyiv as soldiers patrol the streets after Russia continues attacking civilians fleeing Ukraine.

Civilians from Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mariupol and Sumy can leave today after French president Emmanuel Macron’s request, officials said.

This comes shortly after the ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine failed over the weekend due to escalating violence and shelling, sending Ukrainians back inside their homes.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.