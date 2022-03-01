Blasts were heard across Ukraine’s capital city after Kyiv’s main broadcasting TV tower was targeted by an alleged missile.

While it remains unclear if the 1,300ft tower was directly hit, smoke is seen emitting from the huge structure.

An eye-witness filmed a mushroom-shaped smoke cloud forming moments after the first attack, with a second landing seconds later.

Seconds later, a fiery explosion erupts several hundred yards away from the tower.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said: “Many TV channels will be out of service for a while until we switch on alternative routes.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.